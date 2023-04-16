Xpeng’s factory in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing, on 19 November 2020. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Xpeng’s factory in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing, on 19 November 2020. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  China Business

Xpeng aims to cut 2024 production cost by 25 per cent as it fine-tunes designs and enhance efficiency to survive competition

  • The efficiency drive and cost-cut programme would put Xpeng on the road to generate positive cash flow by 2025, said its president Brian Gu
  • Xpeng’s 13 per cent discounts in January were buffered by a 60 per cent decline in the cost of lithium carbonate, a key material for EV batteries.

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00pm, 16 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Xpeng’s factory in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing, on 19 November 2020. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Xpeng’s factory in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing, on 19 November 2020. Photo: Iris Ouyang
READ FULL ARTICLE