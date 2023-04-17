Chinese baijiu distiller ZJLD Group plans to raise as much as HK$6.37 billion (US$811.5 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) that would be the biggest in Hong Kong this year and would give international investors additional access to a growing market amid China’s consumption recovery. The Beijing-headquartered company, the fourth-largest privately owned baijiu producer in China based on data from Frost & Sullivan, on Monday started selling up to 490.7 million shares at a price range of HK$10.78 to HK$12.98, according to a statement to the Hong Kong exchange. At the top of the range, the pricing would give ZJLD a market value of HK$42 billion, or roughly 2 per cent that of China’s biggest liquor producer Kweichow Moutai . The offering would also let global investors access China’s lucrative baijiu market at a price-earnings multiple of 47, compared with 35 to 27 times for onshore-listed market leaders Kweichow Moutai and Wuliangye Yibin , which are available to offshore investors via the Stock Connect scheme. If it materialises, the flotation would surpass Beijing Sinohytec’s HK$1.1 billon sale as the city’s biggest IPO so far this year, according to Bloomberg data. It will also boost Hong Kong’s IPO market, which has raised only HK$6.9 billion in funds from 18 sales so far this year, as the city seeks to restore its status as a global fundraising venue with listing reforms after dropping to seventh place globally in 2022 . “We are positive on the baijiu sector throughout the year, and key to the argument is consumption that’s driven by the recovery in confidence,” said Shen Hao, an analyst at Huachuang Securities. “We’ve already seen the faster-than-expected pace of reducing inventories in the industry through the Lunar New Year holiday.” ZJLD said it will allocate 90 per cent of the offering to international investors, with the remainder reserved for Hong Kong traders, the statement said. Trading is expected to commerce on April 27. Goldman Sachs and China Securities International are the joint sponsors of the stock sale. The proceeds will be used to fund construction of production facilities, build brands, expand sales channels, automate business operations and replenish working capitals, according to the statement. Hong Kong relaxes rules to entice unicorns to raise funds in IPOs The offering gives investors an option to ride on China’s consumption recovery play in the post-pandemic era. A government report due on Tuesday may say that retail sales growth accelerated to 7.5 per cent in March from 3.5 per cent in the first two months this year. Baijiu, which is distilled from rice or other types of grain, accounted for about 70 per cent of the alcohol consumption in China in 2021, according to Frost & Sullivan. The industry value will probably balloon to about 770 billion yuan (US$112 billion) in 2026, representing an annualised growth rate of 5.5 per cent. Kweichow Moutai, the most valuable company trading on China’s onshore markets, expected first-quarter profit to rise about 19 per cent from a year earlier to 20.5 billion yuan, according to a filing to the Shanghai exchange on Monday. That beat an estimate of 17 per cent by analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The Shanghai-listed stock regularly tops daily and monthly purchases among global fund managers through the exchange link programme. ZJLD has six plants, with three in Southwest Guizhou province’s Zunyi town, where Kweichou Moutai is located. It sells its products under flagship brand Zhen Jiu and three other marques. Wu Xiangdong, 54, who founded the company in 2003, now controls 81 per cent of the company through Zhenjiu Holding. Net income dropped 8.8 per cent from a year ago to 712.2 million yuan in 2022, while revenue rose 17 per cent to 4.2 billion yuan, the statement said.