ZJLD Group sells its products under four brand names including flagship Zhen Jiu. Photo: Company Weibo
ZJLD Group sells its products under four brand names including flagship Zhen Jiu. Photo: Company Weibo
IPO
Business /  China Business

Chinese baijiu distiller ZJLD eyes biggest Hong Kong IPO this year as share sale set to raise up to US$811 million

  • ZJLD Group on Monday started selling up to 490.7 million shares at a price range of HK$10.78 to HK$12.98
  • The flotation offers global investors access to the baijiu market at a lower price-earnings multiple than the stocks of onshore-listed distillers

Zhang Shidong