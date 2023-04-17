A Coach store in Beijing. The luxury fashion house’s CEO will visit Beijing, Sanya in Hainan province and Hong Kong this week. Photo: Reuters
China's border reopening
Coach CEO Todd Kahn the latest global luxury chief to visit ‘growth engine’ China post Covid-19

  • Kahn’s visit comes after similar trips by François-Henri Pinault, CEO and chairman of Kering, John Idol of Capri Holdings and Diesel’s Renzo Rosso
  • China should become the industry’s growth engine from this year on, Morgan Stanley analyst says

Elise Mak
Elise Mak

Updated: 4:30pm, 17 Apr, 2023

