A long exposure photo shows people looking at the cars on display at Shanghai Auto Show at the previous event in April 2021. This year’s show runs for 10 days from April 18 to April 27. Photo: EPA-EFE
Electric & new energy vehicles
Shanghai Auto Show: the future is all electric, self-steering and intelligent in the world’s largest EV market

  • Carmakers plan to unveil more than 100 new models, 70 of which will be electric, according to the Shanghai Auto Show’s organisers
  • More than 1 million visitors are expected to visit the 10-day event starting on Tuesday, 20 per cent more than the previous version held in 2021 under the shadow of Covid-19