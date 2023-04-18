A sign for STAR Market, China’s Nasdaq-style tech board at Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) in Shanghai, China. REUTERS
China’s priciest IPO of the year makes solid trading debut after listing rules overhaul
- Shanghai Suochen sold shares in an IPO at 245.56 yuan apiece, which was 369 times its historical earnings, dwarfing the industry’s average multiple of 58
- New IPO rules scrapped an earlier cap on pricing of 23 times historical earnings to avoid flops and allowed new shares to trade without exchange-set daily limits in the initial days of trading
