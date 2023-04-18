Pedestrians walk past an Anta Sports Products store in Shanghai in March 2021. Photo: bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past an Anta Sports Products store in Shanghai in March 2021. Photo: bloomberg
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Anta Sports seeks US$1.5 billion in equity placement at market discount, triggering stock’s worst sell-off in 6 months

  • Anta is arranging a back-to-back placement of new shares, while major shareholder and founder Ding Shizhong trims family stake in sportswear maker
  • Investors have reacted poorly to stock placements at deep discounts, including those by Country Garden, China Vanke and BYD

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 1:08pm, 18 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians walk past an Anta Sports Products store in Shanghai in March 2021. Photo: bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past an Anta Sports Products store in Shanghai in March 2021. Photo: bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE