The pressure on Hong Kong stocks may persist for a few more months because of capital flight and currency depreciation against the US dollar, according to Daiwa Capital Markets. Investors could expect a better outlook in the second half of the year. The widening gap between local and global interest rates has resulted in sustained carry trades and weakness in the Hong Kong dollar, Patrick Pan, an analyst based in Hong Kong wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. “Active funds have also reported a mild outflow from Hong Kong equities,” he said. The city suffered US$29 billion of outflows in February, versus US$64 billion of net inflows in the preceding three months, according to the note, which cited flow data published by EPFR Global. “We perceive the wide [interest-rate] spreads and investors’ conservative outlook on China’s post-Covid recovery as key reasons behind a sustained weakness in the Hong Kong dollar,” he said. As carry trades diminish the gap, “we believe the spreads, weak Hong Kong dollar and tepid capital inflows are temporary”, Pan added. The Hang Seng Index has struggled for momentum for several reasons apart from the capital flight, including major selling by corporate insiders at Tencent and BYD. Since peaking this year on January 27, the stock benchmark has fallen 9 per cent through this week. The MSCI China Index, the broadest measure, has weakened about 10 per cent. Hong Kong’s three-month interbank rate stands at about 3.5 per cent, compared with 5.26 per cent for the equivalent US dollar Libor. The gap has been in favour of the Libor for much of this year, stoking arbitrage trades, as the Federal Reserve raised its key rate in successive meetings since the lift-off in March last year. HKMA steps into the forex market to defend the peg ahead of likely US rate rise The local currency has lost 0.6 per cent against the US dollar this year to the weak side of its trading band. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority intervened for the seventh times this year on Wednesday, buying about HK$6.92 billion (US$881 million) from the market to defend the currency peg. It bought HK$242.08 billion in 41 market interventions in 2022. “Although the Hong Kong dollar depreciation pressure is likely to continue until mid-2023, against the time lag effect, we expect a strong foreign capital return to come into play later in the second half of 2023,” Pan said. In sharp contrast to the foreign capital outflow is the capital inflows from mainland Chinese investors. They have been the net buyers of local stocks for 10 straight weeks, totalling about US$12 billion, according to Stock Connect data. “Capital inflows from mainland China to Hong Kong have notably accelerated after the full resumption of cross-border travel in early February, buffering a slow return of foreign capital,” Pan added.