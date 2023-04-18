The Shanghai Auto Show opened on Tuesday. Carmakers plan to unveil more than 100 new models at this year’s event. Photo: AFP
Shanghai Auto Show: Honda, Toyota, Nissan and VW unveil EVs as price war dominates discussions amid bleak sales outlook
- Chinese carmakers will continue to offer discounts well into the second half of the year as the debilitating price war shows no signs of slowing down, executives say
- Overall car sales in March rose by 0.3 per cent, the weakest for the month since 2020, according to the China Passenger Car Association
