Cars displayed by Chinese EV makers Xpeng, Nio and Li Auto attracted a sizeable crowd on the first day of the Shanghai Auto Show on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  China Business

Shanghai Auto Show: Chinese EV makers Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto steal the limelight as Tesla skips flagship event

  • Hundreds of visitors throng the booths of domestic EV makers Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto while Tesla skips this year’s show
  • Xpeng launches the G6 midsize SUV fitted with the carmaker’s proprietary X NGP autonomous driving system

Daniel RenAnn CaoLilian Zhang
Daniel Ren in Shanghai Ann Cao in Shanghaiand Lilian Zhang

Updated: 7:00am, 19 Apr, 2023

