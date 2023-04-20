An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai on March 24, 2023. Photo: Reuters
An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai on March 24, 2023. Photo: Reuters
China’s stock rebound faces earnings-season test amid ‘weak recovery’ as profits set to drop for fourth straight quarter

  • First-quarter net income for the companies on the CSI 300 Index of the biggest yuan-traded stocks probably dropped 13 per cent year on year
  • Investors ‘lack conviction’ and generally agree 2023 will be a ‘weak recovery year’, an analyst says

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 20 Apr, 2023

