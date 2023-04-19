The Shanghai Auto Show, which runs until April 27, has drawn over 1,000 exhibitors from within China and overseas. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai Auto Show: Chinese carmakers confident of overtaking Japan as world’s No. 1 exporter this year with shipments of 4.5 million units
- While the China Passenger Car Association expects exports to hit 4 million units this year, some industry executives believe the figure could touch 4.5 million
- Car exports from China reached 301,000 units in the first two months of this year, an increase of 30.1 per cent from a year earlier
