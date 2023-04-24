Insurers including AIA and Ping An Life Insurance are investing billions of dollars in mainland China properties, which are expected to remain an attractive asset class for insurers despite the property-market downturn, analysts said. Physical property can be a good match for life insurers in particular, which have been expanding their healthcare and retirement businesses, Moody’s analysts said in a note on April 12. “Property investments offer life insurers long durations and generally adequate and stable yields, which are ideal for their asset-liability management,” they said. “Because of limited investment channels amid declining interest rates, life insurers have few options for long-duration assets besides property and government bonds.” The new affinity for prudent investments in physical assets comes after some insurers incurred big losses on equity investments in developers amid China’s property-market crisis. Last December, AIA Life Insurance Company pledged to invest up to 8.7 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion) in an office-retail complex in Shanghai’s North Bund area. The property, which includes a 180-metre prime grade-A office building, is the life insurer’s largest asset acquisition since it established AIA Life Insurance Company in China in 2020. Completion is slated for the first half of this year. "The AIA Financial Center in Shanghai is an investment in the long-term attractiveness of commercial property in key locations across mainland China," AIA said in a statement to the South China Morning Post. "We expect the property to generate attractive long-term returns and intend to hold the property as a long-term investment for recurring income and satisfying our self-use needs. We are looking to build our real estate portfolio both directly through physical property and through fund investment." AIA is not alone. In January, Ping An Life Insurance Company invested up to 7.3 billion yuan in four industrial complexes, including two in Shanghai and two in Beijing. Before that, it invested 11.25 billion yuan in two commercial properties in Beijing and nearly 30 billion yuan in six office properties in Shanghai. “Since 2021, we have modified our approach a bit to real estate, with an emphasis on investing more in physical assets,” Ping An’s co-CEO Jessica Tan Sin-yin told the Post in an exclusive interview last month . Leon Qi, regional head of research at Daiwa Capital Markets, said insurers’ property investments “have shifted from equity stakes in developers to physical commercial property” over the past few years. Commercial property provides stable yield over the long term and is "a sound match" for insurers' long-term liabilities, he said. Investment in Chinese property developers proved costly for some insurers as those developers ran headlong into debt trouble starting in 2020. Ping An Group recorded a 43.2 billion yuan impairment loss on investments in China Fortune Land Development in 2021, a key factor behind that year's earnings decline. China Life posted a 2.6 billion yuan impairment loss on its long-term equity investments in developer Sino-Ocean in 2022. AIA looks past bad year, bets on open borders to sell more insurance “Many of these have suffered losses in the bloodshed of developer stocks,” said Xu Tianchen, an economist with the Economist Intelligence Unit in China. He added that a lot of insurers shed their stakes in property developers, including big names like Poly and Country Garden, between 2021 and 2022. “Now that the worst is over, appetite is coming back,” Xu said. However, this time insurers will be more cautious, since insolvency risk continues to cloud some developers, he added. “As China exits zero-Covid, insurers will step up their holdings of commercial property like offices and malls, which will benefit from increasing people flows and a return of business vigour,” he said, adding that they could also increase their investments in industrial parks and logistics facilities. Prudential, Ping An post strong sales as end of Covid-19 measures spurs growth Other favourable investment targets include commercial properties in prime locations, large government-supported infrastructure projects and retirement homes, which complement insurers’ core business, the Moody’s report said. “Tighter investment limits are imposed by more prudent insurers when they formulate their investment strategy,” said Terrence Wong, senior director of insurance at Fitch Ratings. For now, large listed life insurers’ allocations to direct investment properties are not high, less than 2 per cent of their total assets at the end of 2022, he added. Regulators also prohibit insurers from investing more than 30 per cent of their assets in property. Mainland Chinese visitors flock back to Hong Kong to buy life insurance The long-term nature of the life-insurance business allows insurers to tolerate cyclical volatility in the property market, Moody’s said. Beijing’s policy support for the property sector has also played a role in encouraging insurers to get back to property investment. The government’s “ three-arrows ” liquidity package broadened developers’ funding access and signalled a policy change toward looser credit. “For insurers with property exposure in their asset portfolios, stabilising property prices and the valuations of property companies will reduce the likelihood of asset impairment,” Moody’s said.