Zhang bought 3 million shares in Meituan, China’s biggest on-demand delivery service provider, in his flagship Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund. Photo: Elson Li
China’s biggest fund manager increases tech stakes from Meituan to TSMC, betting on regulatory easing, AI boom

  • Zhang Kun, who oversees US$13 billion for Guangzhou-based E Fund Management, bought more shares in online delivery giant Meituan and TSMC in the first quarter
  • He is betting that the worst of a regulatory crackdown on the sector is over and that an artificial intelligence boom will bolster demand for processing chips

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 2:09pm, 21 Apr, 2023

