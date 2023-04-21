Zhang bought 3 million shares in Meituan, China’s biggest on-demand delivery service provider, in his flagship Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund. Photo: Elson Li
China’s biggest fund manager increases tech stakes from Meituan to TSMC, betting on regulatory easing, AI boom
- Zhang Kun, who oversees US$13 billion for Guangzhou-based E Fund Management, bought more shares in online delivery giant Meituan and TSMC in the first quarter
- He is betting that the worst of a regulatory crackdown on the sector is over and that an artificial intelligence boom will bolster demand for processing chips
Zhang bought 3 million shares in Meituan, China’s biggest on-demand delivery service provider, in his flagship Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund. Photo: Elson Li