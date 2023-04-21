Shenzhen is scrapping the use of guide prices as a reference for mortgage applications for lived-in homes in a bid to spur sales, according to local property agents. Photo: Roy Issa
Shenzhen scraps use of guide prices in mortgage applications to boost homebuyers’ spending power, revive flagging market
- Shenzhen is scrapping the use of guide prices as a reference for mortgage applications for lived-in homes in a bid to spur sales, say property agents
- Previously, if the guide price was lower than the transaction price, the buyer would get a smaller loan and have to fork out a larger down payment
Shenzhen is scrapping the use of guide prices as a reference for mortgage applications for lived-in homes in a bid to spur sales, according to local property agents. Photo: Roy Issa