Shenzhen is scrapping the use of guide prices as a reference for mortgage applications for lived-in homes in a bid to spur sales, according to local property agents. Photo: Roy Issa
Shenzhen is scrapping the use of guide prices as a reference for mortgage applications for lived-in homes in a bid to spur sales, according to local property agents. Photo: Roy Issa
China property
Business /  China Business

Shenzhen scraps use of guide prices in mortgage applications to boost homebuyers’ spending power, revive flagging market

  • Shenzhen is scrapping the use of guide prices as a reference for mortgage applications for lived-in homes in a bid to spur sales, say property agents
  • Previously, if the guide price was lower than the transaction price, the buyer would get a smaller loan and have to fork out a larger down payment

Yulu Ao
Yulu Ao

Updated: 5:01pm, 21 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Shenzhen is scrapping the use of guide prices as a reference for mortgage applications for lived-in homes in a bid to spur sales, according to local property agents. Photo: Roy Issa
Shenzhen is scrapping the use of guide prices as a reference for mortgage applications for lived-in homes in a bid to spur sales, according to local property agents. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE