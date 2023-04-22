Shanghai’s first auction this year showed that state-owned and state-backed developers are currently the main force in land acquisition. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese developers shell out US$7.5 billion for 19 lots on offer in Shanghai’s first land auction in 2023, pointing to property market’s recovery

  • Poly Developments, a subsidiary of state-owned China Poly Group, emerged as the auction’s biggest winner, obtaining three parcels for US$1.9 billion
  • It was followed by Vanke, which secured two lots for US$1.6 billion, and China Railway Construction Corp, with two parcels worth US$1.4 billion

Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 4:09pm, 22 Apr, 2023

