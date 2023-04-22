Shenzhen-based Evergrande’s latest regulatory lapse underscores the company’s existential crisis, as it grapples with almost US$290.4 billion in liabilities. Photo: Shutterstock
China Evergrande’s regulatory woes continue with failure to deliver 2022 annual report on time as debt restructuring deal faces opposition
- Evergrande said a large number of procedures have been added to its audit process, leading to the expected delay in completing its annual report
- This setback follows the company’s recent deal with some creditors to restructure its US$19.15 billion in offshore borrowing
