Two of China’s actively-managed semiconductor funds are handing investors huge gains this year by turning adversity from punitive US technology sanctions into opportunities, while rewarding Wall Street banks with bullish calls on onshore stocks. Topsperity Semiconductor Industry Mixed Fund, a 879 million yuan (US$127.5 million) vehicle managed by ex-Huawei Technologies Co manager Lei Tao, has risen 56 per cent since the start of the year, compensating for a 24 per cent loss in 2022. The 668 million yuan ChinaAMC Semiconductor Leading Mixed Launched Fund, managed by Gao Xiang at ChinaAMC, returned 27 per cent, on top of a 4 per cent rise last year. The CSI Semiconductor Industry Index, which tracks 40 stocks with a market value of 11 billion yuan, advanced 31 per cent, after sliding 30 per cent in 2022. The market benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 4.3 per cent last quarter, and 3.7 per cent so far this year. Since the US began restricting China’s access to advanced chips and equipment, Beijing has made self-sufficiency and tech investment its policy and strategy to overcome the hurdles. The prospect of state support and stimulus has helped fuel a rally in an array of “little giants” in the chip-related industry. “The process of domestic replacement is accelerating and the artificial intelligence [AI] industry is bringing new demand,” Lei at Topsperity Securities, said in his report to investors on April 13. “None of these driving forces have fully played out, and we remain optimistic about the market for the whole year.” Five of Lei’s top holdings on March 31 – Cambricon Technologies, Hygon Information Technology, VeriSilicon Microelectronics, Tongfu Microelectronics and Loongson Technology – surged by 35 per cent to 240 per cent that quarter. The rally in Chinese semiconductor stocks showed what global funds are missing out on in China’s US$14 trillion A-share market amid the tech rivalry with the West. Vanguard, the world’s second-largest fund manager, has been pulling out of the market, while other “US persons” have looked elsewhere to avoid the risk of breaching sanctions. China struggles to quench its thirst for AI talent amid ChatGPT frenzy Chinese semiconductor-focused funds also enjoyed a stroke of luck, with ChatGPT stoking a race among AI companies, while brightening demand outlook for supercomputing processors. China’s post-Covid reopening has also bolstered recovery, underpinning buy recommendations by Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, among others. “The consumption-driven rebound is under way as we expected, and confidence is on the mend,” BofA analysts including Xiaoqing Pi said in a note on April 18. “We continue to see upside to our annual GDP growth forecast at 5.5 per cent”. The chip rally may have been excessive and unsustainable. The CSI Semiconductor Index fell 2.8 per cent last week, snapping an eight-week winning streak. The market also suffered a knock after industry bellwether Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co warned of lower sales in the June quarter. The industry recovery, especially in parts for consumer electronics, has been slower than expected amid recession fears, Fu Qiang, an analyst at Ping An Securities, said in a research note on Friday. Domestic chip makers could face another round of supply crunch if the West further tightened export controls, he added. Lei joined Topsperity in July 2018, after honing his industry knowledge in a four-year career at Huawei, itself a major target of US sanctions and export bans for the firm’s alleged ties to the Chinese military. He worked as a service manager with postings in the UK, Netherlands, Spain and Italy, among others, according to his LinkedIn profile. The Topsperity Semiconductor Industry Mixed Fund has returned 11 per cent since its inception in December 2021. according to EastMoney Information. The ChinaAMC Semiconductor Leading Mixed Launched Fund, managed by Gao, generated 31.2 per cent since opening it to investors in September last year. Local investors appeared to have chased the semiconductor rally this year. Lei and Gao saw a combined 1.1 billion yuan of fund inflows between them last quarter, according to data compiled by EastMoney. In all, 36 semiconductor-focused funds attracted 20.2 billion yuan in fresh money. Chinese companies that have made technological breakthroughs will grow their profits and enjoy better valuation, ChinaAMC’s Gao said in his report on Friday. Investors should be more optimistic about the outlook, given the recovery tailwind. Most Asian fund managers expect the yuan to strengthen in the next 12 months, a Bank of America survey showed. “We are gradually moving out of the bottom of the current downturn, and may already be standing at the starting point of a new innovation cycle,” Gao said.