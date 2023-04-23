A view of Xujiahui commercial and shopping District in the Xuhui district of Shanghai in 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
China property
Shanghai’s Xuhui district entices Hong Kong businesses with subsidies, offers 12 plots of land to Hong Kong developers

  • The centrally located and historically significant district offers up to US$2.5 million in subsidies for Hong Kong businesses and professionals
  • The district is also offering Hong Kong developers the chance to bid on about 2 million square metres of commercial and residential land

Pearl Liu
Updated: 5:30pm, 23 Apr, 2023

