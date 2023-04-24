Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index slips below 20,000 amid cutbacks in corporate earnings across the region. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index slips below 20,000 amid cutbacks in corporate earnings across the region. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks slip on sluggish corporate earnings recovery while HSBC suffers amid Ping An pressure

  • Analysts have been cutting their earnings estimates on Asian companies; pressure has intensified since mid-March
  • HSBC continues to be pressured by key investor Ping An Insurance to revamp and list its Asian business

Yulu Ao
Updated: 12:39pm, 24 Apr, 2023

