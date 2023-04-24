An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes. Two companies will be expelled from Shanghai Stock Exchange’s technology board for financial reporting fraud. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai tech board to delist two companies for inflating financials as China pledges to clean up markets
- Software developer Essence Information Technology and Amethystum Storage Technology, which makes optical storage devices in exchange cross hairs
- The Shanghai exchange has halted trading in both companies’ shares whose market value has almost been wiped out since their 2020 debut
