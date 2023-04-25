Hong Kong’s improving economy has lifted demand for offices in the city. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s office market outlook improves after vacancy rate fell for the first time in 10 months in March
- Grade A office vacancy rate fell 0.2 percentage points month on month to 12 per cent in March – the first decline since May 2022, according to JLL data
- Rents also slipped slightly to HK$54.7 (US$6.96) per sq ft from HK$54.8 in February
