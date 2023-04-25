A view of Evergrande Group’s car production line
Evergrande to buy property projects off its EV unit to sweeten US$19 billion debt restructuring plan
- The group’s carmaking arm, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Group, will sell 47 of its health and living projects to Evergrande to take “the NEV segment to its next stage of growth”
- The electric vehicle unit is a key part of Evergrande’s massive restructuring plan, as the developer offers offshore creditors an option to swap debts for shares of some of its affiliates, such as Evergrande NEV
