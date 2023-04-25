China’s reopening euphoria has largely been priced in and the frantic AI play is showing signs of fatigue. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Politburo meeting critical for traders as they eye new bets after reopening, AI trades fade
- Traders will be looking for policy clues from the Politburo meeting this week as the Communist Party’s top decision-making body reviews first-quarter performance
- The CSI 300 Index has risen for one month after the Politburo meeting in three of the past five years, posting the best gains in 2021
