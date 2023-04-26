People walk in front of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Building on April 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk in front of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Building on April 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stock market
Business /  China Business

China’s stock markets frustrate European funds as performance sags, while funds in Hong Kong worry over policy missteps

  • Valuation of onshore stocks and volatile moves in those listed in Hong Kong are among issues raised by money managers in Europe: Bank of America
  • Two-thirds of respondents in Hong Kong were inclined to buy on dips, while 22 per cent preferred to sell into rallies, a separate survey showed

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 7:30am, 26 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk in front of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Building on April 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk in front of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Building on April 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE