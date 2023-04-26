People walk in front of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Building on April 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s stock markets frustrate European funds as performance sags, while funds in Hong Kong worry over policy missteps
- Valuation of onshore stocks and volatile moves in those listed in Hong Kong are among issues raised by money managers in Europe: Bank of America
- Two-thirds of respondents in Hong Kong were inclined to buy on dips, while 22 per cent preferred to sell into rallies, a separate survey showed
