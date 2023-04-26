A public screen displays stock index levels in Shanghai in October 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stock market
Hong Kong stocks rebound from 4-week low as Tencent jumps on buyback speculation while BYD, JD.com join market winners

  • Hang Seng climbs from the lowest level since March 28 as Tencent, BYD lead rebound after recent concerns about China’s growth, earnings outlook
  • HKEX gains as city’s bourse operator reports higher first-quarter earnings amid robust trading activity

Yulu Ao
Updated: 1:00pm, 26 Apr, 2023

