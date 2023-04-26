An employee produces semiconductor chips at a microelectronics enterprise in Hai’an, Jiangsu province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
SMIC-backed Chinese contract chip maker seeks to raise US$1.4 billion on Shanghai’s Star Market
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Electronics Shaoxing (SMES) is offering 1.69 billion shares at 5.69 yuan apiece to raise 9.6 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion)
- SMES, a joint venture between SMIC and the Shaoxing government, makes power semiconductors and sensors, as well as packaging of analogue chips
