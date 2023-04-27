Investors monitor stock prices inside a local securities firm in Shanghai in September 2021. Photo: AFP
Goldman says Chinese fund managers lack confidence, fear policy tightening amid slide in onshore stocks
- Onshore money managers are worried about risks to growth from the drag of the property sector and the future path of income recovery
- ‘Concerns on near-term policy tightening came up in almost all of our conversations with local clients,’ Goldman says
