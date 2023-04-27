Zibo suddenly emerged as a popular destination this year after being dubbed the ‘outdoor barbecue capital’, sparking an online craze. Photo: Mark Andrews
China’s ‘outdoor barbecue capital’ Zibo joins cities capping hotel room rates ahead of May Day holiday
- Zibo in Shandong province has become the latest Chinese city to put a cap on hotel room rates ahead of the upcoming holiday, also referred to as ‘golden week’
- The city, which recently found online fame for its barbecue restaurants, is limiting the increase to 50 per cent
Zibo suddenly emerged as a popular destination this year after being dubbed the ‘outdoor barbecue capital’, sparking an online craze. Photo: Mark Andrews