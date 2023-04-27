An electronic board displaying stock indices and prices inside a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks struggle before BYD, CNOOC earnings reports while ZJLD sinks 17 per cent on trading debut
- Hang Seng swings between gains and losses as investors await report cards from BYD, CNOOC, China Life Insurance
- Liquor distiller ZJLD Group tumbles by as much as 17 per cent on debut after completing its US$680 million stock offering
