China needs to resolve inefficiencies in its grid infrastructure and grid management, analysts say. Photo: AFP
Business of climate change
Grid flexibility, renewable power storage the real solution to China’s energy security issues, not coal plants, analysts say

  • China must enhance its energy security by investing more in grid infrastructure to improve its flexibility to cope with demand and supply, analysts say
  • China approved 20.45GW of coal power in the first quarter, more than the 18.55GW in the whole of 2021

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue

Updated: 8:00am, 28 Apr, 2023

