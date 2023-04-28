China needs to resolve inefficiencies in its grid infrastructure and grid management, analysts say. Photo: AFP
Grid flexibility, renewable power storage the real solution to China’s energy security issues, not coal plants, analysts say
- China must enhance its energy security by investing more in grid infrastructure to improve its flexibility to cope with demand and supply, analysts say
- China approved 20.45GW of coal power in the first quarter, more than the 18.55GW in the whole of 2021
