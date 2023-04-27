Soybeans from Syngenta Group seeds are harvested near Princeton, Illinois, U.S., in 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
Soybeans from Syngenta Group seeds are harvested near Princeton, Illinois, U.S., in 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
IPO
Business /  China Business

China’s regulators bide time before reviving Syngenta’s US$9.4 billion IPO amid fears of liquidity shortage, sources say

  • The Shanghai Stock Exchange will not restart a cancelled hearing to vet the agrichemical giant’s share sale any time soon, sources say
  • ‘Syngenta is too big for the market to take now,’ says one fund manager

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 27 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Soybeans from Syngenta Group seeds are harvested near Princeton, Illinois, U.S., in 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
Soybeans from Syngenta Group seeds are harvested near Princeton, Illinois, U.S., in 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE