Soybeans from Syngenta Group seeds are harvested near Princeton, Illinois, U.S., in 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s regulators bide time before reviving Syngenta’s US$9.4 billion IPO amid fears of liquidity shortage, sources say
- The Shanghai Stock Exchange will not restart a cancelled hearing to vet the agrichemical giant’s share sale any time soon, sources say
- ‘Syngenta is too big for the market to take now,’ says one fund manager
