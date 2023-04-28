Most analysts are bullish on TSMC despite current geopolitical and industry challenges. Photo: Reuters
Most analysts are bullish on TSMC despite current geopolitical and industry challenges. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

TSMC defies market pessimists as stock bulls raise target price after Temasek, Buffett’s Berkshire dump stakes

  • TSMC has risen since Temasek cut its losses in the third quarter last year, and climbed further after Buffett’s Berkshire slashed the bulk of its US$4.1 billion bet
  • Analysts at Goldman and Daiwa like the stock as excess inventory depletes over time and the chip maker diversifies its manufacturing facilities

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 7:30am, 28 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Most analysts are bullish on TSMC despite current geopolitical and industry challenges. Photo: Reuters
Most analysts are bullish on TSMC despite current geopolitical and industry challenges. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE