A silhouette of passersby in front of an electronic board outside a brokerage in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Ping An, Xpeng, SMIC drive Hong Kong stock gains as robust earnings, Intel outlook lift confidence in recovery

  • Improved earnings by BYD, Ping An and China Life Insurance handed investors a shot in the arm, while SMIC rallied on Intel’s promising outlook
  • Five of China’s biggest banks are reporting on Friday while HSBC will release its results on May 2

Yulu Ao
Updated: 4:58pm, 28 Apr, 2023

