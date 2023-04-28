A silhouette of passersby in front of an electronic board outside a brokerage in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Ping An, Xpeng, SMIC drive Hong Kong stock gains as robust earnings, Intel outlook lift confidence in recovery
- Improved earnings by BYD, Ping An and China Life Insurance handed investors a shot in the arm, while SMIC rallied on Intel’s promising outlook
- Five of China’s biggest banks are reporting on Friday while HSBC will release its results on May 2
