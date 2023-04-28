C919 jets in Pucheng county in northwestern China’s Shaanxi province on March 5, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
C919 jets in Pucheng county in northwestern China’s Shaanxi province on March 5, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
HNA Aviation buys 100 planes from Comac, giving China’s home-grown aircraft builder a leg up in its bid to catch up with Airbus and Boeing

  • HNA signed a contract for 60 of Comac’s C919 single-aisle passenger jet and 40 of the ARJ21 regional jetliners yesterday in Shanghai
  • By the end of last year, Comac received orders for 1,035 C919 airliners, its flagship product to rival Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:30pm, 28 Apr, 2023

