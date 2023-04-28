The Evergrande Mingdu residential complex, owned by Evergrande Group, is seen in Huai ‘an, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Getty Images
Evergrande debt restructuring progresses as more creditors get on board but credit risk concerns remain
- Property developer Evergrande’s debt recast plan gets nod from 30 per cent of Class C debtholders and 64 per cent of Tianji debt holders, short of the 75 per cent threshold
- Analysts say Evergrande continues to represent a very significant credit risk, still needs up to US$44 billion in additional financing in the next three years
