People visit the Great Wall during the labour day holiday in Beijing on May 1, 2021. Photo: AFP
China's border reopening
Beijing businesses tout May Day holiday deals and events to tap golden-week tourism boom, make up for Covid-19 losses

  • After Covid-19 devastation, business owners are seizing the chance to entice an influx of visitors with flash deals and special events
  • City officials expect more than visitors during the week-long holiday than during Lunar New Year

Elise Mak
Elise Mak

Updated: 4:05pm, 30 Apr, 2023

