The top disciplinary watchdog of the Communist Party has warned that pay in the finance sector is much higher than in other industries. Photo: Reuters
China’s crackdown on high-flying finance executives sends jitters across brokerage industry
- Executives in the China’s top brokerages have taken massive pay cuts after the finance sector came under scrutiny from regulators
- The Communist Party’s top disciplinary watchdog warned that pay in the finance sector was higher than other industries and asked executives to maintain a low profile
