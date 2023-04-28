Foreign investors were net sellers of Chinese stocks in April, the first monthly outflow since the world’s second largest economy reopened its borders, as escalating geopolitical tensions and growth concerns weighed on sentiment. Overseas investors sold an aggregate 4.6 billion yuan (U$658 million) via the exchange link programme with Hong Kong in April, the first monthly net sale after Beijing dropped all Covid restrictions in November, according to the Bloomberg data. The sell-off was part of the US$400 billion market capitalisation wipeout in China this month over fears the Biden administration will impose new curbs on investments in China by American companies in fields ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to quantum computing. Scepticism about the durability of the economic recovery also mounted amid signs policymakers were restrained in adding stimulus. “Some negative global headlines amplified swings in sentiment,” said Wang Shijin, an analyst at Capital Securities, referring to the potential US investment restrictions. “On the other hand, the popular AI trade has cooled over concerns about its progress. These factors put the market on course for a correction.” The April sell-off reversed a five month buying streak by global fund managers, including a record 141.23 billion yuan worth of purchases in January. Policy tightening fears have mounted following the recent economic stability, with investors concerned authorities could target the financial services sector and local government financing vehicles, Goldman Sachs’ survey of its clients showed. Meanwhile, European investors question the accuracy of China’s economic data, and were concerned about the gap between corporate results and guidance, according to Bank of America. Data released by China’s statistics bureau showed the economy expanded by a faster-than-estimated 4.5 per cent in the first quarter, with retail sales growth accelerating, even as industrial production and investments remained sluggish. Profit for the companies on the CSI 300 Index may have dropped 13 per cent from a year earlier in the first three months, marking the fourth consecutive quarterly decline, according to Bloomberg data estimates. China riding boost from reopening as investors add US$7 billion of equities The CSI 300 gauge of the 300 biggest companies on the mainland’s exchanges retreated 0.5 per cent in April, extending a decline of the same magnitude for the previous month. Traders unwound their bets on the economic reopening trade and chased AI-linked stocks, although that enthusiasm has also moderated since. Foreign buying may take a while to return as a quarterly Politburo meeting , which was chaired by Party boss Xi Jinping to review the first-quarter economic performance and lay out policies for coming months, repeated the rhetoric of growth stability and demand boost without any policy surprises. China’s markets will be closed through Wednesday for the May golden week holiday, when consumer spending will be monitored to gauge the level of consumer confidence.