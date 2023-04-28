A Gotion sign at the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters in Fremont, California. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese EV battery maker Gotion claims ‘keen interest’ from international car brands as it expands foreign footprint

  • China’s fourth-largest EV battery producer says it is in preliminary talks with several international car brands on supply contracts
  • Overseas sales jumped 465 per cent to US$431 million in 2022, the company said on Thursday in its earnings report

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 1:40am, 29 Apr, 2023

