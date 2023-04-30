The Qilou ancient street in Haikou, in China’s southern Hainan province. Photo: Xinhua
The Qilou ancient street in Haikou, in China’s southern Hainan province. Photo: Xinhua
China's border reopening
Business /  China Business

Hainan, ‘China’s Hawaii’, rolls out events and coupons to catch domestic travel boom during Labour Day holiday

  • Authorities and businesses have rolled out new attractions, services and sales for the holiday
  • The island province, seen as an alternative to Southeast Asia, saw a 15 per cent month-on-month increase in long-haul bookings in March, an agency said

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 2:00pm, 30 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Qilou ancient street in Haikou, in China’s southern Hainan province. Photo: Xinhua
The Qilou ancient street in Haikou, in China’s southern Hainan province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE