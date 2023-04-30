The Qilou ancient street in Haikou, in China’s southern Hainan province. Photo: Xinhua
Hainan, ‘China’s Hawaii’, rolls out events and coupons to catch domestic travel boom during Labour Day holiday
- Authorities and businesses have rolled out new attractions, services and sales for the holiday
- The island province, seen as an alternative to Southeast Asia, saw a 15 per cent month-on-month increase in long-haul bookings in March, an agency said
