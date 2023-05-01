A general view of Midea Group headquarters in Beijiao town, Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong. 15APR17 SCMP / Martin Chan
A general view of Midea Group headquarters in Beijiao town, Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong. 15APR17 SCMP / Martin Chan
China’s Midea considering a potential acquisition of Electrolux despite potential political opposition

  • Midea has been interested in Electrolux for some time and would only want a friendly deal, but Electrolux has so far not been receptive to the proposal
  • On Friday, Electrolux’s shares rose on upbeat earnings, lifting its market capitalisation to US$4.3 billion while Midea’s shares value it at US$58 billion

Bloomberg

Updated: 10:47am, 1 May, 2023

