Investors in Hong Kong are still holding a large chunk of their assets in cash, Saxo’s Kenneth Shih said. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stock market
Hong Kong investors are still underinvested with a large chunk of assets in cash, Saxo Markets says

  • Many local investors sat out the China reopening rally between November and January on the back of Beijing’s Covid-19 pivot: Saxo
  • Investors hold about 30 per cent of assets in cash, and prefer high-quality US bonds and Chinese tech stocks

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 7:00am, 3 May, 2023

