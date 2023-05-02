Travellers in the departure hall at Hangzhou East railway station on April 27, ahead of the golden week holiday. Photo: Bloomberg
Trip.com needs a spark from China’s first post-pandemic ‘golden week’ to recharge US$16 billion stock rally
- Shares of Shanghai-based Trip.com have been flattish lately despite having added US$16 billion in market value since November
- Initial data showed travel bookings, searches for hotels and flights have surpassed levels seen in 2019 before the Covid-19 outbreak
