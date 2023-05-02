Travellers in the departure hall at Hangzhou East railway station on April 27, ahead of the golden week holiday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Trip.com needs a spark from China’s first post-pandemic ‘golden week’ to recharge US$16 billion stock rally

  • Shares of Shanghai-based Trip.com have been flattish lately despite having added US$16 billion in market value since November
  • Initial data showed travel bookings, searches for hotels and flights have surpassed levels seen in 2019 before the Covid-19 outbreak

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30am, 2 May, 2023

