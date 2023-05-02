Tourists enjoy the scenery at Jingshan Park in Beijing during the Labour Day holiday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s hotels get a Labour Day holiday windfall, raising room rates up to tenfold to cash in on post-Covid travel surge

  • Some hotels have had to hire part-time workers to serve vast numbers of tourists after three years of the pandemic
  • The windfall sparked by China’s reopening may only be a short-term phenomenon, one analyst warned

Daniel RenElise MakIris Ouyang
Daniel Ren in Shanghai Elise Mak in Beijingand Iris Ouyang in Hong Kong

Updated: 10:00am, 2 May, 2023

