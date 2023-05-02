A man looks at the electronic screen displaying stock prices and the Hang Seng Index in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong stocks waver on China manufacturing slump while HSBC jumps before bullish earnings report
- Official data showed manufacturing in China contracted in April to the lowest since before the reopening late last year
- Foreign funds pulled about US$658 million from the onshore markets in April, ending a five-month buying spree
