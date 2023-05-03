Analysts have raised their consensus price target for HSBC stock to the highest level since July 2019. Photo: Jelly Tse
Analysts charmed by HSBC’s earnings push stock price outlook to the most bullish since July 2019
- Analysts are most bullish on HSBC’s stock upside since July 2019, following the UK lender’s stellar first-quarter report card
- Bank board and management to square off against some shareholders later this week who are instigating a split in its Asian business
Analysts have raised their consensus price target for HSBC stock to the highest level since July 2019. Photo: Jelly Tse