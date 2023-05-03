Analysts have raised their consensus price target for HSBC stock to the highest level since July 2019. Photo: Jelly Tse
Analysts have raised their consensus price target for HSBC stock to the highest level since July 2019. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Analysts charmed by HSBC’s earnings push stock price outlook to the most bullish since July 2019

  • Analysts are most bullish on HSBC’s stock upside since July 2019, following the UK lender’s stellar first-quarter report card
  • Bank board and management to square off against some shareholders later this week who are instigating a split in its Asian business

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 4:32pm, 3 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Analysts have raised their consensus price target for HSBC stock to the highest level since July 2019. Photo: Jelly Tse
Analysts have raised their consensus price target for HSBC stock to the highest level since July 2019. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE