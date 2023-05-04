Robotic arms assemble cars in the production line for Leapmotor’s electric vehicles at a factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, on April 26, 2023. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Singapore-based funds are baffled by China’s economy-market disconnect amid recovery doubts, Bank of America says
- Investors are sceptical that China’s recovery has legs and find it difficult to trade on the ‘reopening theme’, Bank of America report says
- These issues resonate with frustration expressed by fund managers in Europe and Hong Kong amid soft corporate earnings and guidance
