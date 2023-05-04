Frustrated by three years of restrictions, Chinese travellers flew further afield and in far greater numbers than at any time since 2019. Photo: AFP
May Day holiday unleashes tourism frenzy as Chinese tourists throw off the shackles of the Covid-19 era
- Frustrated by three years of restrictions, Chinese travellers flew further afield and in far greater numbers than at any time since 2019
- The travel bonanza will have given a welcome boost to consumption as Chinese holidaymakers tend to spend big, according to a tourism analyst
Frustrated by three years of restrictions, Chinese travellers flew further afield and in far greater numbers than at any time since 2019. Photo: AFP