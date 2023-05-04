Tourists visit the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall during the five-day ‘golden week’ holiday in Beijing. Official data on the first post-pandemic golden week holiday might signal that the recovery in consumption could play out further. Photo: Reuters
Chinese listed companies return to profits after three quarters of declines, more room for growth in 2023, analysts say
- Profits rose 2.7 per cent year on year on average in the first quarter, and UBS forecasts that full-year profit growth will accelerate to 15 per cent
- Consumption recovery should be an investment theme throughout 2023, analyst at Swiss bank says
