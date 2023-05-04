China’s Boasteel is setting up a steel plant in Saudi Arabia in a joint venture with Aramco and Public Investment Fund. Photo: Reuters
China’s Baosteel signs deal with Saudi Aramco, PIF to build ‘green steel’ plant as part of Belt and Road Initiative
- Baosteel will invest US$437.5 million for a 50 per cent stake in the proposed joint venture with Saudi Aramco and Public Investment Fund
- The partners aim to make project the world’s ‘most competitive low-carbon emission thick steel plates’ plant
