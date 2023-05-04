China’s Boasteel is setting up a steel plant in Saudi Arabia in a joint venture with Aramco and Public Investment Fund. Photo: Reuters
China’s Boasteel is setting up a steel plant in Saudi Arabia in a joint venture with Aramco and Public Investment Fund. Photo: Reuters
Business of climate change
Business /  China Business

China’s Baosteel signs deal with Saudi Aramco, PIF to build ‘green steel’ plant as part of Belt and Road Initiative

  • Baosteel will invest US$437.5 million for a 50 per cent stake in the proposed joint venture with Saudi Aramco and Public Investment Fund
  • The partners aim to make project the world’s ‘most competitive low-carbon emission thick steel plates’ plant

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 5:00pm, 4 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Boasteel is setting up a steel plant in Saudi Arabia in a joint venture with Aramco and Public Investment Fund. Photo: Reuters
China’s Boasteel is setting up a steel plant in Saudi Arabia in a joint venture with Aramco and Public Investment Fund. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE